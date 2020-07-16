Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Lineup Revealed

Christmas may be six months away but that isn’t stopping the Hallmark Channel from getting its viewers excited about what’s to come when the holiday season comes around. While many people haven’t even begun to think about that time of year amid all that is going on in the country, many fans of the season special made-for-TV movies were excited to get a glimpse at what’s ahead.

Every year, the network puts out 20-plus new movies for its specials. The Countdown to Christmas special will begin on Oct. 23 and will feature 23 new originals. Another 17 new films will also air on its sister channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. As always, many familiar faces will be returning for the holiday season, including Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, and Tamera Mowry-Housely. In its announcement, Hallmark did not reveal any details about what each original will encompass, only sharing the name of the movie along with the list of stars that will appear in each one.

Included in the press release was a list of some of the new faces that inked deals with the company, including Janel Parrish, who played Mona on Pretty Little Liars, and Marisol Nichols, more recently known for her work as Hermione Lodge on Riverdale. Other newcomers include Aaron Tveit, Alvina August and Rochelle Aytes from S.W.A.T.

Without further ado, here is a look at the released upcoming titles viewers will be able to catch at the end of year on the Hallmark Channel. There are more to come that have yet to be revealed, as well.