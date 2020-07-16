Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Lineup Revealed
Christmas may be six months away but that isn’t stopping the Hallmark Channel from getting its viewers excited about what’s to come when the holiday season comes around. While many people haven’t even begun to think about that time of year amid all that is going on in the country, many fans of the season special made-for-TV movies were excited to get a glimpse at what’s ahead.
Every year, the network puts out 20-plus new movies for its specials. The Countdown to Christmas special will begin on Oct. 23 and will feature 23 new originals. Another 17 new films will also air on its sister channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. As always, many familiar faces will be returning for the holiday season, including Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, and Tamera Mowry-Housely. In its announcement, Hallmark did not reveal any details about what each original will encompass, only sharing the name of the movie along with the list of stars that will appear in each one.
Included in the press release was a list of some of the new faces that inked deals with the company, including Janel Parrish, who played Mona on Pretty Little Liars, and Marisol Nichols, more recently known for her work as Hermione Lodge on Riverdale. Other newcomers include Aaron Tveit, Alvina August and Rochelle Aytes from S.W.A.T.
Without further ado, here is a look at the released upcoming titles viewers will be able to catch at the end of year on the Hallmark Channel. There are more to come that have yet to be revealed, as well.
A Royal Holiday (Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown)
Jingle Bell Bride (Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe)
A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor)
If I Only Had Christmas (Candace Cameron Bure)
Deliver by Christmas (Alvina August and Eion Bailey)
On the 12th Date of Christmas (Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes)
Christmas Waltz (Lacey Chabert)
Christmas in Vienna (Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott)
Christmas in Evergreen 4 (Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete)
Chateau Christmas (Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane)
Cross Country Christmas (Rachael Leigh Cook)
Christmas Carnival (Tamera Mowry-Housley)
When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020 (Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins)
Christmas Tree Lane (Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker)
Holly & Ivy (Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols)
The Christmas Bow (Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady)
Cranberry Christmas (Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres)
Christmas Doctor (Holly Robinson Peete)
The Hallmark Christmas movies have become a roaring success for the network. Michelle Vicary, who is the Executive Vice President of Programming & Network Publicity for Crown Media Family Networks, said in the press release that the company "has always championed positivity and emotional connection." This has been able to become a reality because of the partners involved and the work done by production, which allows them to continue to add more and more to these end-of-the-year specials.
She applauded the network for the bar it has set, saying that they have become "enviable within the industry for their longevity and for creating one of the most winning schedules on television."