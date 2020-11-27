NBC Releases 2020 Thanksgiving Weekend and Christmas Specials Schedule

Thanksgiving is over with and NBC is celebrating the season by gifting viewers with an early Christmas present. The network has officially unveiled its full holiday programming schedule through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021, giving viewers plenty to be excited about and more than enough reason to get into the spirit of the holidays. The network’s programming slate kicked off on Nov. 21 with an airing of DreamWorks’ animated adventure comedy film The Croods while the festive weeks that follow will be jam-packed with a number of holiday classics, including Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, It's a Wonderful Life, and an all-new animated special, A Minions Holiday Special. The lineup also includes Thanksgiving and Christmas specials of Saturday Night Live as well as the annual traditions of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the New Year's Eve countdown, and others. The network's slate joins similar holiday lineups unveiled by the likes of Hallmark, Freeform, and Netflix. Keep scrolling to see NBC's full holiday lineup.

Saturday, Nov. 21

The Croods, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

"Featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone, this family-friendly adventure film about a caveman family was a worldwide box office hit." Wednesday, Nov. 25

Women of Worth, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

"NBC is teaming up with L’Oréal Paris to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the brand's signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth, in a first-of-its-kind television special that spotlights the intrinsic worth of 10 women making an extraordinary difference in their communities. The special will feature introductions by iconic L'Oréal Paris spokeswomen, including Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren, as they walk viewers through each woman’s exceptional story of strength, community, advocacy, empowerment and resilience." A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The special will feature a slew of classic Thanksgiving-related sketches from the series’ 46-season history. prevnext

Thursday, Nov. 26

The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. – noon (repeat at 2 p.m.)

"The tradition continues with a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of the parade to Herald Square with giant floats and Broadway performers as families watch from the comfort of their homes." The National Dog Show, noon – 2 p.m. (repeat at 8 p.m.)

"Celebrate man's best friend in the 19th annual family-favorite holiday special "The National Dog Show," hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei. NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo will also offer her insights during the telecast. A total of 207 breeds and varieties sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC) will compete for the coveted Best in Show title." prevnext

Friday, Nov. 27

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (repeat on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

“"he beloved Christmas special combines the genius of Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel) and animator Chuck Jones in bringing the timeless book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! to television. The special features the voices of Boris Karloff as the Grinch and the narrator, as well as June Foray as Cindy Lou Who." A Minions Holiday Special, 8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

"Get ready to celebrate the season with the Minions. NBC and Illumination are proud to present the first-ever Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special! This half-hour primetime event, starring the iconic Minions, features four mini-movie escapades and includes special guest appearances from some of Illumination's most beloved characters from their The Secret Life of Pets and Sing franchises." prevnext

Wednesday, Dec. 2

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

"For eight decades the tree-lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments with millions watching across the country in the comfort and safety of their homes." Radio City Christmas Spectacular, 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

"The world-famous Rockettes perform in the celebrated show that has become a staple of the holiday season at the iconic Rockefeller Center venue." Thursday, Dec. 3

The Voice Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. (repeat Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.)

"An array of Voice coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the Voice family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories." prevnext

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. (repeat Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.)

"NBC is bringing Dr. Seuss to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical… from the Troubadour Theatre in London." Wednesday, Dec. 16

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday Night Live is bringing the laughs and Christmas cheer with a full two-hours of holiday-themed sketches. prevnext

Saturday, Dec. 19

Global Citizen Prize, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

"The second annual event features special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact." Thursday, Dec. 24

It's a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

"The NBC annual tradition continues as the iconic 1946 film once again returns to primetime. Directed by Frank Capra, It’s a Wonderful Life stars Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing savings and loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), intervenes and allows him to see what his small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world." prevnext