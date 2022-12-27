Disney+ Adds Movie That's Still Showing in Theaters

Disney+ has added a brand new movie to its service, and the film is actually still showing in some theaters. Subscribers of the streamer can now watch Strange World, Disney's most recent animated movie. The film was originally released on Nov. 23, right around Thanksgiving, and landed on the streaming service. "Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures," reads a description of the film from Disney.

"The voice cast includes Academy Award and Tony Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission" as well as "Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-nominee Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger." The film also features "comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker and musician Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan," and "actress, producer, bestselling author and TIME100 cover honoree Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things," Finally, Strange World also stars "critically acclaimed actress, producer, director and fine artist Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world."

Strange World was directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), from a script by Nguyen. Ahead of the film's release, the pair spoke with Animation Magazine about what fans could expect, with Nguyen explaining, "It's a movie about legacy, about generations past and the generations future. We had a crew of many generations."

"It was so beneficial to have people who had been animators with Disney for a long time to just share their own stories, and to talk about what this means for them to work on this film," he continued. "These would be animators we'd all look toward for a sense of history when we were making the movie. Then you'd have people who were completely new and they'd come in and try some very different things. It helped all of us to have those who were experienced and those who were brand new." Disney+ subscribers can stream Strange World anytime, and check your local theater listings to see if the movie is still playing in a cinema near you.