'The Lion King' Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Is Making Viewers Cry
The Lion King brought tears to the eyes of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers as the performers took to the streets of New York City to celebrate the Broadway show's 25th anniversary. Their stunning rendition of "Circle of Life" had viewers getting emotional as they took in the impressive vocals and energetic dancing from home.
Also performing during Thursday's parade were Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, who opened the show, as well as the casts of Some Like It Hot and A Beautiful Noise and the Radio City Rockettes, who kept the party going later in the parade. Keep scrolling to see The Lion King fans' emotional reactions to the performance.
'Just Teared Up'
The Lion King's powerful performance had many viewers wiping away tears as they took in the iconic song.
I def just teared up watching that performance from The Lion King. I needed that. #MacysParade— Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) November 24, 2022
'Most Visually Astounding'
Bringing out The Lion King cast so early on was a "major" way to kick off the parade, one viewer noted, calling the Broadway show the "most visually astounding musical" they had ever seen.
Kicking the parade off in a major way. The Lion King is the most visually astounding musical I’ve ever seen!🦁 #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/HontIOKDr6— Cheketa Dawson (@solasingles) November 24, 2022
'Not Me Crying'
Others couldn't believe how the tears were flowing as The Lion King cast took to the parade route.
Not me crying while watching the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade rendition of The Lion King’s Circle of Life.— Amy DeCamp (@decamptownraces) November 24, 2022
'Always So Beautiful'
The cast of Funny Girl might have been the opening act for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but many viewers thought it was The Lion King performers that truly were the stars.
Yeah yeah Lea was fine whatever but awww The Lion King opening is always so beautiful!— Aneesh the Actress🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@aneeshshethacts) November 24, 2022
Baby Simba Is a Hit!
Baby Simba was a huge hit during the performance, with viewers joking that they were not "immune" to his charms, despite the character being portrayed by a prop.
I am not immune to prop baby simba from the lion king musical pic.twitter.com/4d9tFz1UbE— kayleigh hearn (@ronchronchronch) November 24, 2022