'The Lion King' Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Is Making Viewers Cry

The Lion King brought tears to the eyes of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers as the performers took to the streets of New York City to celebrate the Broadway show's 25th anniversary. Their stunning rendition of "Circle of Life" had viewers getting emotional as they took in the impressive vocals and energetic dancing from home.

Also performing during Thursday's parade were Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, who opened the show, as well as the casts of Some Like It Hot and A Beautiful Noise and the Radio City Rockettes, who kept the party going later in the parade. Keep scrolling to see The Lion King fans' emotional reactions to the performance.