'The Lion King' Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Is Making Viewers Cry

By Anna Rumer

The Lion King brought tears to the eyes of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers as the performers took to the streets of New York City to celebrate the Broadway show's 25th anniversary. Their stunning rendition of "Circle of Life" had viewers getting emotional as they took in the impressive vocals and energetic dancing from home.

Also performing during Thursday's parade were Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, who opened the show, as well as the casts of Some Like It Hot and A Beautiful Noise and the Radio City Rockettes, who kept the party going later in the parade. Keep scrolling to see The Lion King fans' emotional reactions to the performance.

'Just Teared Up'

The Lion King's powerful performance had many viewers wiping away tears as they took in the iconic song.

prevnext

'Most Visually Astounding'

Bringing out The Lion King cast so early on was a "major" way to kick off the parade, one viewer noted, calling the Broadway show the "most visually astounding musical" they had ever seen.

prevnext

'Not Me Crying'

Others couldn't believe how the tears were flowing as The Lion King cast took to the parade route.

prevnext

'Always So Beautiful'

The cast of Funny Girl might have been the opening act for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but many viewers thought it was The Lion King performers that truly were the stars.

prevnext
0comments

Baby Simba Is a Hit!

Baby Simba was a huge hit during the performance, with viewers joking that they were not "immune" to his charms, despite the character being portrayed by a prop.

prev
Start the Conversation

of