'Bring It On' Star Gabrielle Union Teases Possible Sequel in Cryptic Post

Gabrielle Union hinted at the Clovers potentially coming back in a cryptic tweet about a Bring It On sequel. In response to a post celebrating the movie's 22nd anniversary, she tweeted on Aug. 26, "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn."

In the 2000's cult classic, Union, 49, starred opposite Kirstin Dunst as Isis, the cheer captain for East Compton Clovers. The actress does have a daughter, Kaavia, who she welcomed in November 2018 with husband, Dwyane Wade. Union dressed her daughter in a Compton Clover costume to celebrate the cheerleading movie in 2019.

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

She first discussed reuniting with her Bring It On co-stars during an interview with James Corden in 2020. According to Union, the sequel was "absolutely going to happen." She explained that she participated in a public panel with some original cast members, who were "all on board." I think it's because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later," Union said.

She also told PureWow in 2020 that she was working on a sequel with the original director and Dunst. "This was something that me and Kirsten and Peyton Reed talked about this summer, when we were celebrating the 20th anniversary," Union said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of Bring It On sequels, but none that included the original cast or director, so it's something that we've been working on." She added that they were still early in the process, saying, "[We're] trying to figure out what the right take is. We're actively working on that as we speak."

Recently, Union told ComicBook.com in March that the film's cast is still eager to revisit Bring It On."We all have an interest in revisiting it," Union said. "During the pandemic, around the 20th anniversary of Bring it On, we all were, you know, together all the time doing these panels and talking about the movie and the making of the movie and all of our wild hijinks, but yea, then we got really serious about 'we should update this', you know, like bring it up to where are they now."

She joked that Dunst might be a little busy with serious fare after her Oscar nomination for The Power of the Dog. "But now that Kirsten is up for an Oscar, I don't know," Union said. "That twofer with her and the husband they may want to keep that train on the tracks, so I don't know if she wants to change gears that dramatically and come back to be Torrance again, but maybe. I don't know. Maybe she wants some dance moves after being out where they filmed [The Power of the Dog] but maybe she'll want some more dance and hip-hop in her life."