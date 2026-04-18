‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Adds 2 to Cast

Dexter: Resurrection’s cast is continuing to expand for Season 2.

According to Variety, the Paramount+ Premium thriller has added two more actors for the upcoming season.

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Their additions come after Brian Cox joined as Dan Framt, the New York Ripper, and Dan Stevens joined as The Five Boroughs Killer. Uma Thurman will also reprise her Season 1 role as Charley. Michael C. Hall leads the cast as the titular serial killer. Season 1 also starred David Zayas, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, with James Remar and Peter Dinklage. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian guest starred.

Nona Parker Johnson

Pictured: Nona Parker Johnson as Carmen “Nova” Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Nona Johnson will portray Fiona Mixon, a “training officer in the Homicide unit and a nepo-baby in the police world and Harrison’s (Jack Alcott) new love interest.”

She is best known for her role as Detective Carmen “Nova” Riley on the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Additional credits include High Potential, Mayor of Kingstown, Fear the Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Them.

Bokeem Woodbine

(Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Bokeem Woodbine has been cast as Capt. Mixon, a “bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona’s father.”

He is known for his roles as Soren-066 in Halo and Mike Milligan in Fargo. Woodbine can also be seen in Ripley, Old Dads, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Earth Mama, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Queen & Slim, Billionaire Boys Club, Underground, The Night Crew, 1982, Southland, and Saving Grace.

Dexter: Resurrection premiered over the summer and was renewed for Season 2 in October. A continuation of Dexter: New Blood, Resurrection follows “the reunion of Dexter Morgan (Hall) and Harrison Morgan (Alcott) as father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps.” Season 1 was executive produced by Clyde Phillips, who also served as showrunner, and produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios. Hall also served as executive producer along with Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Marcos Siega.

As of now, there is no information on when to expect Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, but more details will likely be released in the coming months. There has been a lot of casting news of late, so it’s possible there will be even more coming. For now, the first season of Dexter: Resurrection is streaming on Paramount+ Premium.