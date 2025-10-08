‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Fate Revealed After ‘Original Sin’ Cancellation

Third time’s the charm, right?

After two failed Dexter spin-offs in New Blood and Original Sin, Showtime has finally found success with Dexter: Resurrection. The series was renewed for a second season today, as announced by series star Michael C. Hall in a video posted to social media.

“We’ve been greenlit for another season,” Hall says in the video. “There’s more to come. The writers’ room is assembling now. Details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues.”

The news of the series’ renewal is not a complete surprise, as Variety reported in August that Paramount had already opened up a writers’ room concerning ideas for a potential second season of Resurrection before the first season had even ended.

For those who haven’t yet tuned in, Dexter: Resurrection sees everyone’s favorite anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan survive the supposedly fatal gunshot wound he suffered at the hands of his son in New Blood.

After his recovery, he tracks down his son in New York City, and stumbles into a secret society of serial killers run by an enigmatic tech billionaire. Dexter spends the season deciding how to take out his fellow killers while being a good father to his teenage son—all the while, his former co-worker Detective Angel Bautista is hot on his trail.

Unlike the previous two attempts at a Dexter revival, Resurrection, was, well… actually good. So good, in fact, that fans across the globe were willing to ignore Dexter Morgan coming back from the dead a third time. The premiere was Showtime’s most-watched episode in the history of the network, sporting 76% higher viewership than New Blood ever reached across its entire run, and the season currently sits at a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.