‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Adds ‘Succession’ Actor to Season 2 Cast in Key Role

Dexter: Resurrection is adding a pretty big character to its roster for Season 2.

Deadline reports that Succession’s Brian Cox is joining the series regular cast as The New York Ripper.

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The New York Ripper is a serial killer who terrorized the Big Apple years ago, and while he’s no longer active as a killer, “he’s found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree.”

(Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images for AACTA)

It was only a matter of time before The New York Ripper was unmasked. The Season 1 finale of the Dexter revival saw Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer discovering the identity of The New York Ripper when he found a folder belonging to Season 1 big bad Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) with “Don Frampt, New York Ripper” right on the front. It was one of many folders that Dexter tucked into a duffel bag.

Dexter: Resurrection premiered over the summer on Paramount+ and serves as a follow-up to 2021’s Dexter: New Blood. The series takes place after the events of New Blood, three weeks after Dexter is shot by his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace. He tracks him down in New York to make things right, and of course, there is something much bigger at play. Paramount+ renewed Dexter: Resurrection for Season 2 in October.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+.

Throughout his career, Cox has won two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe, among others. In the 2003 New Year Honours, he was appointed to the Order of the British Empire at the rank of Commander. Notable roles include Logan Roy on Succession, Hermann Goering in Nuremberg, Harry Montebello on The Straits, Jack Langrishe on Deadwood, Robert McKee in Adaptation, Big John Harrigan in L.I.E., Dr. Hannibal Lecktor in Manhunter, and Joe Hamill in The Boxer, among many others.

Along with Hall, Alcott, and Dinklage, Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 starred Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and James Remar. As of now, it’s unknown when Season 2 will premiere, and details surrounding the plot are being kept under wraps. Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ with a Premium Plan.