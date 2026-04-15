‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Just Added Another Popular Movie Star to Season 2

Another popular movie star is heading to Dexter: Resurrection.

Deadline reports that Dan Stevens has been cast in the upcoming second season of the Dexter revival in a series regular role.

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Stevens will portray Owen Stark, the Five Borough Killer. He is a serial killer who, like Zodiac, “taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds… the City and the Police are terrorized.” Owen is the second big bad of the season, following Dan Framt/The New York Ripper (Brian Cox).

(Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Stevens is best known for his roles as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, David Haller in Legion, and The Beast in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast adaptation in 2017. He’s also starred in films such as The Guest, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Marshall, The Man Who Invented Christmas, The Rental, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Cuckoo.

Dexter: Resurrection is a continuation of Dexter: New Blood. It takes place “weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But, closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.”

The series premiered over the summer and was renewed for Season 2 by Paramount+ in October. In addition to Hall, Alcott, and Zayas, Season 1 starred Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, with James Remar, Peter Dinklage, and Uma Thurman. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian. It was recently announced that Thurman will be returning for Season 2 as Charley, a Special Ops officer who worked for Dinklage’s Leon Prater.

As of now, it’s unknown when Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection will premiere, but fans can watch the first season now on Paramount+.