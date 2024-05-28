Michael C. Hall's Replacement for 'Dexter' Prequel Revealed: Meet the New Dexter Morgan

Showtime has officially found its young Dexter Morgan. Deadline reports that Shadow and Bone's Patrick Gibson has been cast as the fan-favorite serial killer in the upcoming Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. Gibson will be taking over the role from Michael C. Hall, who portrayed the titular analyst and killer in the original series, which ran for eight seasons on Showtime as well as miniseries Dexter: Blue Blood in 2021.

Dexter: Original Sin will follow "Dexter in 1991 Miami, as a student transitioning into a serial killer in training. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter finds solace and understanding in Harry. As his only confidant, he teaches Dexter a Code that's designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to die—all while avoiding getting caught by law enforcement. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Patrick Gibson is most known for the Netflix shows The OA and Shadow and Bone, as well as the films Their Finest, In a Relationship, The Darkest Minds, Tolkien, and The Portable Door. He has some big shoes to fill playing Dexter Morgan and it will be hard to see anyone other than Hall playing him, but will surely be interesting to see what Gibson will bring to the role. It will also be entertaining to see just how Dexter came to be, as well as a few other familiar characters.

Other recent castings for Dexter: Original Sin also include Christian Slater as Dexter's dad, Henry taking over James Remar, and Molly Brown from Senior Year as Dexter's little sister, Debra Morgan, originally played by Jennifer Carpenter. As of now, a premiere date has not been released for the prequel, but it will be 10 episodes long and take place 15 years before Dexter. Dexter showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips will return to serve as showrunner and executive producer once again for Dexter: Original Sin.

It was reported in March that a Dexter prequel would be happening, and filming was allegedly starting soon. Now that the show is locked in, it shouldn't be long until more information is announced soon, including the much-anticipated premiere date. Additionally, while Dexter aired on Showtime, Dexter: Original Sin will be available with Paramount+ with Showtime.