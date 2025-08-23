‘Dexter’ Fans Outraged as Paramount+ Kills off ‘Original Sin’

Dexter fans are far from happy following Paramount+’s upsetting news about Original Sin.

Despite the prequel getting renewed for Season 2 earlier this year, the streamer has officially pulled a reverse renewal.

Taking place in 1991, Dexter: Original Sin sees the origins of titular serial killer Dexter Morgan as he learns to channel his inner darkness. Michael C. Hall reprises his role as Dexter, but as a narrator, while Patrick Gibson takes over as young Dexter. The cast also included Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Patrick Dempsey. News came after Paramount Global officially merged with Skydance, with the company shifting its focus to follow-up series Dexter: Resurrection.

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Not surprisingly, fans are outraged over the sudden cancellation. X user SuperSonOfKalEl wrote, “CANCELLING DEXTER ORIGINAL SIN AFTER IT WAS SUCCESSFUL AND ALREADY RENEWED THE DAY AFTER AN EPISODE OF DEXTER RESURRECTION AIRS IS BOTH THE STUPIDEST AND CRUELEST THING YOU’VE EVER DONE PARAMOUNT.” MinimaLynn added, “Resurrection is great but Original Sin had that Miami Dexter vibe and now it’s gone and I hate everything.”

Many people are calling the cancellation a “mistake,” such as minirmorgan, who said, “Cancelling Dexter original sin seems like a huge mistake by paramount.” KellyLouTweets, meanwhile, expressed, “Cancelling Dexter: Original Sin is a HUGE mistake. If there’s a Dexter out there who ‘takes care of’ execs who make terrible decisions, let’s find him and point him Paramounts way.”

L-R: Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya and Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime.

Elsewhere, fans have already started spreading some petitions to try to save it. “The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved universe of Dexter Morgan, offering a fresh perspective and intriguing twists that had captivated audiences,” reads one Change.org petition. “Fans are left wondering about the untapped potential and the stories that would have unfolded. There exists a devoted fanbase eager to see these storylines come to life, promising continued viewer engagement and support.”

While a cancellation always hurts, it hurts even more when a show was initially renewed and then the network or platform backtracks, like what happened with The Society at Netflix and Bumper in Berlin at Peacock, among others. Since enough fans are upset over it and have started campaigning for its rescue, it’s possible that it could happen. For now, though, people will have to continue voicing their frustrations on social media in the hopes that they’re heard.