Paramount+ Cancels a ‘Dexter’ Series Despite Previous Renewal

It’s the end of the road for one Dexter series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, prequel Dexter: Original Sin has been canceled by Paramount+ despite previously earning a Season 2 renewal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series premiered in December on Paramount+ with Showtime, chronicling the beginnings of vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan and narrated by the OG Dexter, Michael C. Hall. After the finale premiered in February, Paramount+ renewed Original Sin for a second season in April. Sources say that the show has been on hiatus since production wrapped on the first season, and no start date for Season 2’s production was scheduled.

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin episode 8, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

News of the reverse renewal comes after Paramount Global officially merged with Skydance, moving the Dexter franchise from Showtime/MTV Entertainment to Paramount Television Studios under Matt Thunell. Additionally, the focus on the Dexter franchise will shift to follow-up series Dexter: Resurrection, which premiered earlier this summer. Although it hasn’t been renewed for Season 2, the writers’ room is reportedly opening soon. Sources say that Paramount wants to direct its efforts toward Resurrection and that story, rather than continuing a prequel series for a character that fans already know.

Created by Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Original Sin starred Patrick Gibson as young Dexter Morgan. The cast also included Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, and Patrick Dempsey. The series marks the third in the Dexter franchise following the original, which ran for eight seasons on Showtime, and limited series follow-up Dexter: New Blood on Showtime.

L-R: Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin episode 10, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2024. Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter “as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

All 10 episodes of Dexter: Original Sin are streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. That show may be done, but the Dexter franchise is still going strong with Dexter: Resurrection, which drops new episodes on Fridays. Dexter and Dexter: New Blood are also streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.