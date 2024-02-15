'Only Murders in the Building' Adding Comedy Legend for Season 4

Comedy legend Molly Shannon has joined the cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 4. The three-time Emmy nominee has been cast in a recurring role for the upcoming season, which will take Charles, Oliver and Mabel away from the Big Apple and to Los Angeles, Deadline confirmed.

The Saturday Night Live alum is set to star opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez through a season-long arc as the story takes the trio of New York-based investigators/podcasters from the Arconia to Los Angeles, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich revealed. Shannon, whose credits include Other People, Showtime's I Love That For You, and HBO's The White Lotus, will appear as "a high powered LA business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY." Further plot details for the upcoming season are being kept under wraps.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images)

Shannon's casting marks the first major announcement for Season 4 and makes her the latest big-name star to join the series. Season 3 guest stars included Williams, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, Linda Emond, and Meryl Streep. Additional guest stars for the upcoming season have not been announced at this time.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building centers around Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), three neighbors at the Arcnia NYC apartment who, after being pulled into a murder mystery, come together to record a true crime podcast. Season 3 ended with several clues that a trip to LA could be in the cards. Along with Jesse Williams' character, Tobert, asking Mabel to head to Los Angeles with him, an offer she rejected, Streep's character, Loretta Durkin, had acting offers coming in from Los Angeles. The season also concluded with yet another murder when Charles' stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) was found dead. Speaking to The Wrap in October, Hoffman teased that the crew could be headed to LA given Pataki's ties to the city.

"The L.A. touchstone was intentional and how we might be able to see that I don't know yet, but there might be a way that would be exciting," he teased. "I don't have a plan yet though."

Only Murders In the Building is executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio. The first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date.