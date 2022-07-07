Dave Bautista Action Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Fans can't seem to get enough of Dave Bautista. More than four years after it had its theatrical release, the Bautista-starring 2018 action thriller Final Score has joined fellow hits like Man from Toronto and Mean Girls in Netflix's Top 10 rankings, officially becoming one of the most popular movies currently available for streaming on the platform.

Directed by Scott Mann, Final Score Bautista as Michael Knox, a Special Forces veteran who travels to London to visit the wife and daughter of his best friend who died on the battlefield. However, Mike is forced to take action when he takes his late battlefield buddy's 15-year-old daughter Danni to a soccer game, unaware that the stadium has been targeted by Arkady, the former leader of a revolution in the Russian state of "Sukovia." Along with Bautista, the film stars Lucy Gaskell, Lara Peake, Ray Stevenson, and Pierce Brosnan.

In the days since making its way to Netflix, Final Score has been enjoying plenty of success. As of Thursday, the movie ranks as the No. 6 most popular film on the streamer, only coming behind Man from Toronto, The Dark Knight Rises, Mean Girls, Sing 2, and Girl in the Picture, which claims the No. 1 spot. It beats out Leave No Trace, Wild Card, Wanted, and Contraband to take that No. 6 place. The movie is also enjoying success just north of the border, with Flixpatrol data for the movie showing Final Score ranked as the third most popular movie on Netflix Canada Thursday.

The film's Netflix success is a bit of a surprise. Although Final Score holds a 71% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score sits at a measly 37%, making it certified rotten among the audience. One viewer wrote of the film, "I like Dave, he's made some interesting choices; this wasn't one of them. Every cliche in the book in this one...that's not on him though." Another person advised viewers to "go into this one with low expectations," adding that "there are more than enough over-the-top action scenes and strange moments for football fans... to make this one enjoyable. Sometimes there is nothing wrong with the totally brainless."

Fans of Bautista have more than just a few options when it comes to streaming the actor's credits on Netflix. Along with Final Score, the streaming platform is home to a number of Bautista-starring films. Some options include the hit Netflix original films Army of the Dead and follow-up Army of Thieves, which both climbed into the Top 10 rankings following their respective Netflix debuts.