A Huge 2021 Movie Is Dominating Netflix's Movie Charts Right Now

Plenty of Netflix viewers are feeling the music, because Sing 2, the star-studded 2021 follow-up to 2016's Sing, is dominating the Netflix movie charts. Arriving on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 22, the animated musical film is currently one of the most popular titles on Netflix, enjoying millions of viewing hours.

Acting as a sequel to Sing, Sing 2 once again follows can-do koala Buster Moon. After working to save his theater in the 2016 film, Buster and his all-star cast of animal performers have their sights set on bigger things as they work together to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. However, doing so won't be easy, as they will need to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. The all-star cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, and Nick Offerman, who reprise their roles from the first film. Bobby Cannavale, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono also star.

After becoming the highest-grossing animated film of 2021 and the tenth highest-grossing film of 2021, Sing 2 is again finding success following its arrival on Netflix. Within just a little less than two weeks since its premiere, Sing 2 has climbed the Netflix charts in the U.S. to not only become the No. 1 title on Netflix Kids, but also the No. 1 movie currently streaming on the platform. It beats out titles including Man from Toronto, Wild Card, The Dark Knight Rises, and Old School, which round out the Top 5.

At this time, Sing 2 has not reached the ranks of Netflix's global streaming charts. The movie has been the No. 1 movie in the U.S. since June 29, when it jumped from the No. 2 spot it held the previous day, with FlixPatrol data also showing that the movie ranks within the Top 10 on Netflix's platform in South Korea, where ranks No. 5. According to Netflix, the movie garnered 24.27 million viewing hours during the week of June 20 through June 26, making it the fifth most-viewed movie globally for that time period.

As for what critics think of the film? Sing 2 was met with a mostly positive response, earning a 71% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics consensus reading, "Second verse, same as the first: For audiences that enjoyed the first installment, Sing 2 should prove another endearing diversion." The audience consensus reads, "If you're looking for some singing, dancing, animated fun for the whole family, Sing 2 delivers." Sing 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.