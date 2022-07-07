This Top 10 Netflix Movie Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A new movie is climbing the streaming charts, and its success on Netflix comes as little surprise. The 2018 drama film Leave No Trace not only currently holds a Top 10 ranking on the streaming platform, but also a rare and coveted 100% perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, making it one of only a handful of titles to receive that accolade.

Directed by Debra Granik and written by Granik and Anne Rosellini, Leave No Trace is based on Peter Rock's 2009 novel My Abandonment, which is based on a true story. The movie follows a military veteran father suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and his daughter as they live in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon. They pair are sent on an erratic journey in search of a place to call their own when a small mistake tips them off to authorities. The movie stars Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie, with Jeff Kober, Dale Dickey, Dana Millican, Michael Prosser, Derek John Drescher, and Isaiah Stone also appearing.

Leave No Trace originally premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release in the U.S. in June 2018. The film not only captured audience's attention, but also the applause of critics, who awarded the movie a rare 100% perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics consensus reading, "Leave No Trace takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story -- and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie."

Writing of the movie for The Australian, critic David Stratton said, "Leave No Trace is a small film, but a quietly memorable one." George Fenwick wrote for the New Zealand Herald that the movie "leaves a haunting impression, and drives home the central question; how do we make choices for ourselves without hurting the ones we love? In Granik's world, it's not the answer that hurts – rather, it's the journey to find one that does."

Leave No Trace has found renewed fanfare on Netflix, where it was made available for streaming on Monday, July 4. Although the movie currently isn't in the overall ranking on the U.S. platform, it does rank No. 6 among movies, beating out Wild Card, Contraband, Old School, and Zero Dark Thirty. It only falls behind Final Score, Mean Girls, The Dark Knight Rises, Man from Toronto, and Sing 2. According to FlixPatrol's data for the film, Leave No Trace was entirely absent from the streaming charts until it suddenly appeared in that No. 6 spot on July 6, meaning a large number of viewers have discovered the movie and opted to press play in the handful of days it has been available for streaming on the platform.