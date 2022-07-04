Netflix's Top Movie Stars Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is making a splash on the Netflix scene worldwide. Just a week after it first debuted on the streaming platform, the Hart-starring Netflix original action comedy film The Man from Toronto is climbing Netflix's streaming charts, not just in the United States, but across the globe.

The Patrick Hughes-directed film debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, June 24, and stars Hart as Teddy, a New York City screw-up. Wanting to surprise his wife for her birthday with a retreat in coastal Virginia, Teddy finds himself mistaken for The Man from Toronto, the world's deadliest assassin, when the two wind up in the same Airbnb. Along with Hart, the film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin.

Although the film's lifespan on Netflix is short, The Man from Toronto has already proven to be a massive success. As of this posting, the film ranks as the No. 2 movie on Netflix in the U.S., only falling behind Sing 2. While the movie has yet to make it into the overall Top 10 ranking on Netflix U.S., it is enjoying plenty of success across the globe. Per Flixpatrol's most recent data, The Man from Toronto ranked as the No. 1 movie on Netflix worldwide on July 3, beating out the likes of fellow Top 5 contenders Love & Gelato, Hustle, Glamour Girls, and Homefront. The movie is No. 1 in countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom.

The high rankings translated to some pretty massive viewership data, too. According to Netflix's Global Top 10 page, The Man from Toronto was the No. 1 most-watched film for the week of June 20 through June 26, accumulating some 53.89 million hours watched during that time period. The runner-up, Spiderhead, only garnered 38.3 million hours watched.

Despite those impressive viewing figures, the overall reception to The Man from Toronto has been less than stellar. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is certified rotten among both the audience and critics, earning just a 41% audience score and a measly 25% critics score. The film's critics consensus reads, "The Man From Toronto has a crackerjack premise and a fine pair of stars, but this toothless comedy mismatches its promising elements and winds up neither funny or thrilling." Still, a Decider Twitter poll had 31.9% of respondents voting that subscribers should "Stream It" rather than "Skip It," which earned just 16.7% of the vote. The Man from Toronto is available for streaming on Netflix.