'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Begins Production, and Fans Are Ecstatic

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is officially underway. Over the weekend, Netflix announced the Karate Kid sequel series has started production of Season 4. It was reported in January that the cast and crew were in Atlanta getting ready for the new season, but the official Cobra Kai Instagram account recently posted the script of episode 401, which is title "Let's begin." This news comes after it was revealed that Vanessa Rubio and Peyton have been named series regulars for Season 4. Rubio, who plays Carmen Diaz in Cobra Kai, has been a recurring character the first three seasons. List, who plays Tory Nichols, has been a recurring character since Season 2. It was also reported that Dallas Durpee Young and Oona O'Brien have been cast in recurring roles. Season 4 will continue where the third season left off with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) joining forces and making their dojos into one. They are on a mission to take down John Kreese and his Cobra Kai dojo, led by Tory and Robby (Tanner Buchanan). Here's a look at fans reacting to the news of Season 4 currently being filmed.

There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/t8EfP4Ukpa — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) February 26, 2021 Here's the official announcement. The title of the episode goes back to what Johnny said at the end of Season 3. It will be very interesting to see how Johnny and Daniel and work together since that has been a big problem for them.

I CAN'T WAIT pic.twitter.com/vsDTso2eua — nicoly (@mylokyIoto) February 26, 2021 This fan seems to love Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter. She is the leader of Miyagi-Do and has had her battles with Tory over the last two seasons. Could we see Tory and Samantha battle at the All Valley Karate Tournament?

cobra kai isn't just a tv show, it's a cultural reset, it's the oxygen you breathe, it's a lifestyle, a reason to breathe, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves. it's art, a hug from a loved one, everything you've ever wanted. — maria (@lukechlmt) February 26, 2021 This fan believes that Cobra Kai is more than a TV show. The series has gained a big fanbase over the last three seasons, and it only got bigger once it made the jump from YouTube to Netflix last year.

Terry Silver isn't Miguel's dad. That surprise isn't happening. — AMiller (@milleropoulos) February 27, 2021 Fans are already coming up with their theories for Season 4. That is one of the things that make Cobra Kai a hit. Because The Karate Kid made such of impact during the 1980s, fans love seeing when the old characters return.

Johnny does get a lot of screen time. But a lot of the young cast are so interesting, and cool. Tory, Hawk, Robby and Miguel are all interesting. — TonysSellers (@SellersTonys) February 26, 2021 Cobra Kai is about Johnny and how the events that happened in 1984 led to him the man he is today. Johnny will be seen a lot in Season 4, but so will Daniel and the rest of the main cast as they make a huge impact on the show.

YES PLEASE I CAN'T WAITpic.twitter.com/rlC4zAET3q — Finn | On break (@sourslemonn) February 27, 2021 Another reason why fans love Cobra Kai is it pays respect to The Karate Kid while telling a different story. It seems like every episode has different Easter eggs fans discover regularly.