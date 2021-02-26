✖

Cobra Kai Season 4 is shaping up to be one of the best seasons of the series yet, and we now know that recurring stars Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been promoted to series regulars. The casting news was reported by Deadline, who also shared that Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life) and newcomer Oona O’Brien have been cast in the upcoming season in recurring roles. Rubio has portrayed Carmen Diaz, Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) mother who works hard and has a protective love for her son. She has appeared in 16 episodes of Cobra Kai since Season 1.

List plays Tory Nichols, a troubled teenager who won't hesitate to take anyone on in a fight, and who is not shy about saying exactly what's on her mind. List has appeared in 15 episodes of the show since Season 2. Cobra Kai began on YouTube, as a premium series, and was eventually picked up by Netflix. In January, Season 3 of the series debuted and has had fans excited for what's to come in Season 4.

‘Cobra Kai’ Promotes Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List to Series Regulars for Season 4, Show Adds Two to Cast https://t.co/KEqy5JcqOV — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2021

Cobra Kai is a sequel to the classic Karate Kid franchise and features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. The two men are grown now, but their heated rivalry is no less scorching. In addition to LaRusso and Zabka, Cobra Kai also stars Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Gianni DeCenzo and Martin Kove.

The next season of Cobra Kai has reportedly started shooting, something that executive producer Josh Heald exclusively told PopCulture he was hoping would happen in a previous interview. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production," he said.

"We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin," he said. "The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point. Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage. ...The moment that it's a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep." The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix.