'Cobra Kai' Wins Big Television Award

Cobra Kai just won a big award. On Thursday, the hit Netflix series won a Critics Choice Super Award for Best Action Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie. Cobra Kai beat out 9-1-1, Kung Fu, Reacher, Tulsa King and Vikings: Vahalla.

Cobra Kai creators, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg accepted the award on Thursday night. In the speech, Heald said, "We put a lot of heart a lot of enthusiasm into our action, and we're thrilled for this acknowledgment. Schlossberg also gave an update on the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai.

Congratulations to the cast and crew from Cobra Kai. The series has won the Critics Choice SUPER Award for BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES or MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE.

🔗https://t.co/zH7OVKJIfj@CCSUPERAWARDS #ccsuperawards #CriticsChoice #CobraKai @CobraKaiSeries pic.twitter.com/4G8vb7NBJD — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) March 16, 2023

"We're currently in the process right now of writing our sixth and final season, and it's going to be awesome," Schlossberg said. "We fully expect to win another one these next year." This was the third annual Critics Choice Super Award show and the second time Cobra Kai was nominated for Best Action Series. Last year, the show lost Squid Game which won three Critics Choice Super Awards.

As Schlossberg mentioned, Cobra Kai is developing its final season. But when will the cast and crew begin filming? "They're writing the scripts now, and we're supposed to start in Atlanta in probably this spring," Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio said at Atlanta Comic Con last month. "I think May is the pencil plan to get started. I can't wait."

The fifth season ended with Daniel Lausso (Ralph Macchio) taking down Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and the Cobra Kai dojo. However, John Kreese (Martin Kove) has escaped from prison and could be getting revenge on Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

In September, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Jacob Bertrand who plays Hawk on Cobra Kai, and he shared his thoughts on how Season 6 should go. "I would love if Cobra Kai got renewed," Bertrand said at the time. "That'd be fun. I really want to go to the world tournament. I think the world tournament would be super interesting because right now, it's just confined to The Valley of Karate, you know? But I think it'd be really cool to introduce some crazy new players from all around the world. Yeah, and I'm sure Hawk can win at least a couple of fights."