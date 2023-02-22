'Cobra Kai' Is Ending at Netflix, and Fans Are Hurting

Cobra Kai fans are in an emotional quandary right now as they wait for Season 6 to premiere on Netflix. Last month, Netflix officially announced that Cobra Kai Season 6 was in the works, but also that it would be the final season of the show. While fans can't wait to see the saga's climactic chapter, they are heartbroken that it will be its last.

Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular Netflix original series in the entire catalog, and six seasons is a pretty good run by the streamer's standards. After Season 5 premiered, fans became nervous when Netflix did not announce a renewal right away. Some feared the show would be canceled unceremoniously, so from that perspective the renewal in late January was good news. At the same time, the revelation that this would be Cobra Kai's last season has led to some serious mourning on social media.

Let me ask you: Do you have one more fight left in you?



The sixth and final season of COBRA KAI is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uCTLSa68dx — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered in September, and Netflix typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions within about a month of a premiere. In this case, the company held back the announcement until this week, leaving many fans nervous about an abrupt cancellation. While they are glad that it will be back for one more season, they are devastated that the ending of the show is now in sight.

Cobra Kai Season 6 has been ordered, but there's no word on when it will begin filming or when fans may see it for themselves. In the meantime, here's a look at how fans online are reacting to the bittersweet news.