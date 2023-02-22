'Cobra Kai' Is Ending at Netflix, and Fans Are Hurting

By Michael Hein

Cobra Kai fans are in an emotional quandary right now as they wait for Season 6 to premiere on Netflix. Last month, Netflix officially announced that Cobra Kai Season 6 was in the works, but also that it would be the final season of the show. While fans can't wait to see the saga's climactic chapter, they are heartbroken that it will be its last.

Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular Netflix original series in the entire catalog, and six seasons is a pretty good run by the streamer's standards. After Season 5 premiered, fans became nervous when Netflix did not announce a renewal right away. Some feared the show would be canceled unceremoniously, so from that perspective the renewal in late January was good news. At the same time, the revelation that this would be Cobra Kai's last season has led to some serious mourning on social media.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered in September, and Netflix typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions within about a month of a premiere. In this case, the company held back the announcement until this week, leaving many fans nervous about an abrupt cancellation. While they are glad that it will be back for one more season, they are devastated that the ending of the show is now in sight.

Cobra Kai Season 6 has been ordered, but there's no word on when it will begin filming or when fans may see it for themselves. In the meantime, here's a look at how fans online are reacting to the bittersweet news.

Bittersweet Excitement

Netflix took longer than usual to confirm that Cobra Kai Season 6 was even coming, leading some fans to fear the worst. While the news of another season was exciting, it was tinged with heartache since it would be the very last season.

Last Minute Hopes

With just one season left, fans who hoped to see beloved characters from the movie franchise return have just one more chance. Their fingers are crossed.

Ending Arcs

Along the same lines, many fans shared their hopes for the characters we already know and love in the series finale. There are friendships they want to see rekindled, growth that could be realized and romances that could come to fruition.

Realism

Fans joked that the extreme melodrama of the series was finally catching up with it, forcing it to end. Many quipped that the ending should be a legal intervention for all the fighting that has taken place in the last five seasons.

Successors

With Cobra Kai and other popular Netflix original series ending, many fans speculated that the streamer would be pouring fresh resources into something else in the search for a "flagship product." Some hoped that could allow for a renewal of their favorite canceled series, while others hoped to see an upcoming project get its full attention.

'Cobra Kai Never Dies'

Finally, some fans faced the news of the series ending with bravery, replying to announcements with the catchphrase "Cobra Kai Never Dies." There's no word yet on when Cobra Kai Season 6 will air.

