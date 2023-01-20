'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything We Know About Final Season

Cobra Kai has had an amazing run on Netflix, but all great things must come to an end. Netflix just announced that the series has been renewed for a sixth and final season, and it comes four months after Season 5 premiered on the streaming service.

"When Daniel LaRusso arrived in the Valley with his mother in 1984, little did he know that his life was about to be forever changed," Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said wrote in a letter to the fans. "The same went for three young kids from New Jersey who hadn't yet met one another. Daniel's journey from bullied teen to underdog hero became an indelible part of our childhoods, and something that we would always carry with us in our hearts."

The trio continued: "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted." Here's everything we know about the final season of Cobra Kai.