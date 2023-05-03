'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Writing Halted Amid Writers Strike

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for the final season of Cobra Kai. Jon Hurwitz, co-creator and executive producer of the Netflix series, went to Twitter to announce that writing for Season 6 has been put on hold due to the writer's strike. This comes after Hurwitz shared a photo of the Cobra Kai writing team gearing up for the sixth season.

"We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," Hurwitz wrote. "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writer's room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."

There is no official release date for Cobra Kai Season 6 as it was officially renewed in January. Season 5 of the series premiered in September and was filmed at the end of 2021, right before Season 4 premiered on Netflix. PopCulture.com attended Atlanta Comic Con in February and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio gave an update on the final season.

"They're writing the scripts now, and we're supposed to start in Atlanta in probably this spring," Macchio said during a panel discussion. "I think May is the pencil plan to get started. I can't wait." When it comes to the Season 6 storyline, Macchio was asked about separate tournaments being part of Season 6.

"We're all open to that. I mean, the kids are just, the young cast of the show are so spectacular," he said. "They're such great actors, and they brought so much to their characters and put so much work in. The physical part of it. They've become martial artists. And they're damn younger, so they can jump a little higher, and they're a little bit more flexible. But there's always room for the OGs to scruff it up a bit, I'm sure. So you know, your guess is as good as mine. But we're open to it all. I think that's how we go into it every season."

This is the first time in 15 years the Writers Guild of America has gone on strike. The previous strike began in November 2007 and ended in February 2008. The reason for the current strike is writers are looking for better pay as they have pointed out the rise of streaming services having a negative effect on their earnings.