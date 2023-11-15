'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Casts Important 'Karate Kid' Character

Cobra Kai is bringing back a character from The Karate Kid for its final season. According to Deadline, C.S. Lee has joined the cast of the hit Netflix show for Season 6. He will portray Master Kim Sun-Young, a character who previously appeared only in a flashback form by Jun Chong in The Karate Kid and later Don Lee in Cobra Kai. It's not known if Lee will appear in just flashback form since Mater Kim is presumed dead.

In Season 5 of Cobra Kai, Alicia Hannah-Kim joined the cast and portrayed Master Kim's grandaughter Kim Da-Eun. Kim worked with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the Cobra Kai dojo. Terry and John Kreese (Martin Kove) were taught by Master Kim, who created The Way of the Fist.

In January, the co-creators of Cobra Kai announced the sixth season would be the final installment. Season 6 was targeting a December premiere date, but that was put on hold because of the writer's strike that began in May. It's reported that filming for Cobra Kai Season 6 is set to start in early 2024.

Lee, 51, is known for his work on Dexter as he played Vince Masuka from 2006 to 2013. He also appeared in shows such as Power, MacGuyver, Lethal Weapon, The Sopranos, Chicago Med, East New York and Quantum Leap. On the movie side, Lee starred in the Netflix flim Day Shift with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Cobra Kai is a sequel to The Karate Kid movies created by Robert Mark Kamen. Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso, and Willam Zabka reprises his role as Johnny Lawrence. The show also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Peyton List (Tory).

In October 2022, PopCulture.com spoke to Bertrand about how he wanted the show to end. "This is not going to happen, but this is what I want to happen. I really want somehow, some way, Hawk has to murder somebody," Bertrand said. "And so he kills this person and he goes to prison. And then Kreese (Martin Kove), obviously, he's Kreese, so he's super evil. He's going to get thrown back in jail. It's inevitable. He's also in prison. And then the spinoff series is Kreese and Hawk working together running the prison. That would be sick."