'Cobra Kai' Ending at Netflix

A very successful Netflix series is coming to an end. On Friday, Netflix announced that Cobra Kai has been renewed for a sixth and final season. A premiere date has not been set, but a video released by Netflix said the new season is "coming soon."

"Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to the fans. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted.

Let me ask you: Do you have one more fight left in you?



The sixth and final season of COBRA KAI is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uCTLSa68dx — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai."

The end of the fifth season saw the Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojo come together to take down Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). But as Terry was being sent to prison, John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaped, which means tough decisions will have to be made for some key characters. Cobra Kai, which is a sequel series to The Karate Kid, first premiered on YouTube in 2018 and moved to Netflix in 2020 before season three premiered on New Year's Day in 2021. The series might be ending, but The Karate Kid story may continue.

Before Season 4 of Cobra Kai premiered, PopCulture.com spoke to the creators about possible spinoffs. "We have plans for several more seasons of the show," Hurwitz said. "When we started writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. ... We've written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it's going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix."

Griffin and Kove star in Cobra Kai along with Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Peyton List (Tory) with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony) and Yuji Okumoto (Chozen).