'Cobra Kai' Is Only Nominated in 1 Emmys Category This Year





Cobra Kai has become a huge hit for Netflix but is not getting a lot of love from the Academy and Television Arts & Sciences. On Wednesday, the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were revealed and The Karate Kid sequel series earned just one nomination which was Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program. The show will battle Poker Face, Barry, Tulsa King and Wednesday.

Overall, Cobra Kai has earned nine Emmy nominations in its five seasons. Four of the nominations came in 2021, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Unfortunately, Cobra Kai has yet to win an Emmy, but the series did win a big award earlier this year as it was named Best Action Series by the Critic's Choice Super Awards.

Badass! Honored to have Season 5's incredible stunt coordination nominated for an Emmy Award by the @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/mbt2ZGVNuZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) July 12, 2023

Cobra Kai will have more chances to win Emmys as the cast and crew are gearing up for a sixth and final season. "Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to the fans in January. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted.

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai."

In May, writing for the new season halted due to the Writers Strike. "We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," Hurwitz wrote in a social media post. "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writer's room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."