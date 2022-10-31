Jacob Bertrand Reveals How He Wants 'Cobra Kai' to End (Exclusive)

Cobra Kai Season 6 has not been announced by Netflix as of this writing. And while it's likely a new season will happen, it's also possible the new season could be the final one for the Netflix series. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk on Cobra Kai, reveals how he wants to show to end.

"This is not going to happen, but this is what I want to happen. I really want somehow, some way, Hawk has to murder somebody," Bertrand exclusively told PopCulture. "And so he kills this person and he goes to prison. And then Kreese (Martin Kove), obviously, he's Kreese, so he's super evil. He's going to get thrown back in jail. It's inevitable. He's also in prison. And then the spinoff series is Kreese and Hawk working together running the prison. That would be sick."

(Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

That would be wild, but as Bertrand mentioned, that storyline might not make the final cut. The show is in an interesting position now that Kreese has escaped prison and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has been arrested. All the kids joined forces to take down Silver, but Tory (Peyton List) has a close relationship with Kreese, meaning she could return to the Cobra Kai dojo once (or if) it's back up again.

Bertrand then gave what he really thinks is going to happen. "The series is probably going to end with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) or Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) winning the Sekai Taikai," Bertrand said. "I think Robby's going to win the Sekai Taikai. Sam and Miguel are going to get married. They're going to run away. They're going to elope. I think that's how it's going to end."

Season 5 of Cobra Kai was a huge success as it earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% audience score. In a previous interview with PopCulture, Bertrand revealed his favorite part in the fifth season, which is getting his mohawk back. "I don't think that he needs it, but I think that he just wants it," he explained. "I think it's more of a style piece now than his identity. But no, I mean, I'm super happy about it. I love getting a mohawk. I get to be six inches taller."