‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sneak Peek and Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix’s TUDUM

Cobra Kai fans just learned more information on Season 4. At TUDUM: A Netflix Fan Global Event, Netflix revealed a sneak peek of the new season of Cobra Kai as well as the premiere date.

The Cobra Kai teaser began with a brief skit where star Jacob Bertrand led his castmates in a foot race to get the teaser — apparently stored on VHS tape — to the studio in time for it to air. The mix of action with slapstick humor matched the tone of the show itself perfectly, practically overshadowing the teaser itself. Finally, the teaser showed a montage of Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do students coming together to face off with Cobra Kai in Season 4. The whole thing premieres on Friday, Dec. 31 on Netflix.

This comes nearly two months after Netflix revealed a look of the new season as well as the month of when it will be released. In late August, Netflix announced that The Karate Kid sequel series will return for a fifth season. “Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi,” the Season 4 synopsis states. “As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

In May, Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald teased what fans can expect from the new season.“Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we’ve been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here,” Heald said. “All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with ‘Yeah!’ as a feeling, as opposed to ‘Ah,’ where Season 2 went.

“We want to deliver on that feeling, and we want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling,” Heald continued. “We want to make sure we’re delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist pumps. It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger.”

One of the biggest additions for the new season is Thomas Ian Griffin who will reprise his role as Terry Silver. In The Karate Kid Part III, Terry was the main antagonist along with his friend John Kreese (Martin Kove). It’s likely Terry will help John again as the Cobra Kai dojo look to take down Miagy-Do and Eagle Fan dojos led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai Seasons 1 through 3 are now available to stream on Netflix.