'Cobra Kai' Cast Tease What to Expect From Season 4

✖

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew recently wrapped production. But what can fans expect from the upcoming season of The Karate Kid series? The cast and executive producers of Cobra Kai appeared on a virtual panel discussion called Paley Front Row Presented by Citi: Cobra Kai and revealed what they can tease from Season 4.

"We all in it," Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in the series, said jokingly. The panel discussion was recorded as the cast was still filming the fourth season. Production wrapped at the end of April, but Cobra Kai executive producer Josh Heald said the new season will not disappoint fans.

"Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we've been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here," Heald said. "All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with 'Yeah!' as a feeling, as opposed to 'Ah,' where Season 2 went.

"We want to deliver on that feeling, and we want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling," Heald continued. "We want to make sure we're delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist pumps. It's the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it's even bigger. We're really, really proud of what we're making so far, and I know everybody... I can't wait for you to see what everybody's doing."

Season 3 ended with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) joining forces, which is something fans have been waiting for since the end of The Karate Kid, which was released in theatres in 1984. The two have separate dojos and need all the help they can get to take down Cobra Kai, which is lead by John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Cobra Kai became a property of Netflix last summer after being streamed exclusively on YouTube. Season 3 was released on New Year's Day and was an instant hit. The release date for Season 4 hasn't been announced, but it's likely to start streaming on Netflix at the end of the year or in early January 2022.