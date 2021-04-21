'Cobra Kai' Season 4's Release Date Window Revealed

✖

Cobra Kai fans now know when Season 4 will be released. Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos annoucned on the company's investor video for its first-quarter financial results that the new season of Cobra Kai will launch in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be joined by new seasons of The Witcher and You and feature films Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead,” Sarandos said as reported by Deadline.

Cobra Kai began filming the fourth seasons earlier this year, which came after the third season began streaming on New Year's Day. Season 4 will be the first season produced specifically for Netflix as the first three seasons were produced for YouTube. Cobra Kai made the move from YouTube to Netflix last year, but the third season was filmed in the fall of 2019.

One of the things fans should expect from Season 4 of Cobra Kai is more Carmen, who is played by Vanessa Rubio. In an interview with PopCulture.com in December, Rubio talked about how she has plenty of karate experience as she was a fan of the hit 1984 film The Karate Kid.

"I certainly wasn't the only one," Rubio said when talking about getting into karate when she was very young. "There was this karate craze and I think it was from The Karate Kid. I'm the youngest of three siblings. I was pretty young when I took it but I did get up to high brown belt. But then, I was a foolish teenager, and I was like, 'I don't want to go for black belt.' I think it really instilled some really good things in us with discipline and just working within a group." Rubio and Peyton List who plays Tory were upgraded to series regulars for Season 4. Cobra Kai also stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who also starred in The Karate Kid.