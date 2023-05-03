New 'Chucky' Movie Now Streaming

Everyone's favorite knife-wielding doll, Chucky, has a brand new movie that is streaming right now. Living With Chucky, a new documentary film about the iconic franchise is available to watch on Screambox, a streaming service that specializes in the bloody and the macabre. For those who are not subscribed to Screambox, the movie is also available to rent or own from other services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Comcast.

Living With Chucky is directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, daughter of legendary special effects artist Tony Gardner, who has been working with the Chucky franchise since 2004's Seed of Chucky. The documentary explores the legendary film series — which is now also a hit TV show — from the perspective of the cast and crew responsible for bringing it to life. Among those featured are Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Billy Boyd, Don Mancini, and franchise producer David Kirschner. Additionally, Gardner takes the viewer on a personal journey through Chucky's impact on her family's life over the past two decades.

Chucky was created by Mancini, with he and Douriff — the voice of Chucky — having worked together on Child's Play films since the first was released in 1988, and have continued their partnership on the new TV series. Since then, Mancini has been the screenwriter on every Chucky film, with Douriff voicing the murderous marionette in each, as well as playing Charles Lee Ray, the vicious killer who uses voodoo to transfer his soul into the "Good Guy" doll that is Chucky.

Child's Play 2 (1990), Child's Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017), are all direct sequels of the original film. In 2019, United Artists and Orion Pictures release Child's Play, a reimagining of the original film, which is not connected to the main franchise's storyline. Neither Mancini nor Douriff were involved in the production of that film.

In 2013, Douriff's daughter, Fiona, joined him in the franchise, playing Nica Pierce in both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. While speaking to Forbes' Scott Mendelson in 2017, Mancini was asked what his favorite of the Chucky sequels as and the filmmaker replied, "Can I say two? It would be Bride of Chucky and Curse of Chucky." He explained that the addition of Jennifer Tilly in Bride of Chucky and Fiona in Curse of Chucky made both of those films wonderful reinventions for the iconic franchise.