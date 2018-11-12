‘Child’s Play’ Remake Release Date Revealed With New Poster

The upcoming Child’s Play remake has announced its release date, revealing the debut along with a brand new poster.

Shared on the films official Twitter account, Child’s Play will slash its was into theaters on June 21, 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘Every child in America deserves a best friend, so we built one.’ – Henry Kaslan. Introducing Buddi! He’s more than just a toy, he’s your best friend,” the caption on the post added.

Notably, the release date for the film about a murderous doll coincides with the premiere of Toy Story 4, which may or may not be intentional.

In another Twitter post, the Child’s Play film joked about the correlating dates, writing, “See you then, friend,” and adding a butcher knife emoji.

Another thing long-time fans of the series will notice, is that it look like Chucky’s toy line has been changed from “Good Guys” to “Buddi” for the remake. This appears to be a reference to Child’s Play creator Don Mancini’s original script for the film, which did refer to the blade-wielding doll as “Buddy.” This was, in turn, a reference to the classic My Buddy dolls of the ’80s.

While seemingly insignificant to most, this may prove to be a controversial change among fans who have followed the franchise through all seven of its feature films and have come to know the character in a specific way.

Some have already commented on the name change, with one fan tweeting, “…Buddi? So if you guys get to do the next remake Nightmare on Elm Street, you’re gonna change Freddy’s name to Jeffi or some s—?”

One other fan pointed out that even thought the toy line’s name may change that doesn’t necessarily mean that Chucky’s name will change, while someone else noted that the name change could be due to rights issues.

The Child’s Play remake was written by Tyler Burton Smith (Quantum Break video game), and it is directed by Lars Klevberg (the upcoming Polaroid). It is co-produced by screenwriter/author Seth Grahame-Smith who penned both Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

The film also debuted another poster recently, giving fans a peek at the brand new Chucky, who has a more unassuming look, which is creepy in its own way considering the evil it will harbor.

Wanna play? Your best friend is getting an update. #ChildsPlayMovie 🔪 pic.twitter.com/zk4STTGoOf — Child’s Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) November 6, 2018

Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) stars in Child’s Play as Karen Barclay — the role originated by Catherine Hicks in the very first Child’s Play back in 1988 — a single mother who gifts the Chucky doll to her son Andy (played in the new film by American Gothic actor Gabriel Bateman).

The two soon learn that Chucky is possessed by a heinous spirit, but it may be too late. Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us), Ty Consiglio (Wonder), Beatrice Kitsos (The Exorcist TV series), and Nicole Anthony (Super Monsters) will co-star.