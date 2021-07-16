'Chucky' First Look Delivers Sinister Tease at SYFY Series

✖

A brand new Chucky series is coming to the SyFy network, we now have our first look at the sinister show. In the brief teaser, we see the secretly murderous Good Guy doll being bought by a teenager from a yard sale. As the young man walks away, the homeowner notes that "someone took the butcher knife" from her knife block for sale. We then get a flash of clips from the show, including a few of Chucky wielding the missing butcher knife with the greatest of (un)ease.

The teaser for the "killer new series" also shows a montage of possible unsuspecting victims that Chucky may leave in the wake of his bloody rampage. In addition to the new teaser, Entertainment Weekly debuted a new image of the demented doll, showing off that menacing mug horror fans have grown to love. It also finds Chucky holding that blood-stained knife, which he'd been hiding in his colorful overalls. The new show will debut on Oct. 12, on both SyFy and the USA Network.

On October 12, CHUCKY is coming to @SYFY and @USA_Network! Check out the teaser. pic.twitter.com/eRDMSNfUga — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) July 16, 2021

"After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets," reads an official synopsis of the new show. "Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

The new series was created and developed by Chucky creator Don Mancini, who is the showrunner for the project. Iconic Chucky star Brad Dourif was previously announced as returning to voice the evil doll in the new series. Mancini and Douriff have been working together on Child's Play films since the first was released in 1988. Since then, Mancini has been the screenwriter on every Chucky film, with Douriff voicing the murderous marionette in each, as well as playing Charles Lee Ray, the vicious killer who uses voodoo to transfer his soul into the "Good Guy" doll that is Chucky. C

hild's Play 2 (1990), Child's Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017), are all the direct sequels of the original film. In 2019, United Artists and Orion Pictures release Child's Play, a re-imagining of the original film, which is not connected to the main franchise's storyline. Neither Mancini nor Douriff were involved with the production of that film.