Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Magnolia Holiday Specials

Get ready for the holiday with Chip and Joanna Gaines! The Fixer Upper stars debut two Magnolia holiday specials in December streaming on discovery+ as part of its exclusive seasonal lineup. For those who have more of a sweet tooth heading into the holidays, Joanna’s “Holiday Candy” episode of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines premieres Dec. 3 on the streamer, as the HGTV star shares one of her favorite holiday traditions – making candy to give as gifts to friends and family.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 10, viewers can catch the Season 2 premiere of Family Dinner and join along as host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of how who we are informs what and how we eat. These new Magnolia titles will be some of the many offerings on the discovery+ Holiday Central hub, which includes scripted content like Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond, true-crime documentary Fruitcake Fraud, premiering Dec. 1, and The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes on Dec. 11. The Pioneer Woman herself celebrates Drummond’s small town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma with a trio of holiday gems – A Very Ice Cream Christmas, Christmas Sleepover and Christmas Magic at the Mercantile.

The streamer is also adding a new slate of holiday-themed immersions, including Discovery’s “unique version of the holiday yule log,” launching Nov. 26. Also included in the immersions are Surfing Santa, a “journey to a surfer’s paradise” with none other than Santa Claus himself for folks who like to celebrate the season on the beach; Cozy Kitchen Holiday, bringing viewers into the kitchen with four chefs from around the world to experience the festivity through food; and Festive Fireplaces of the World, which invites viewers to the farthest corners of the earth to experience the unique warmth and comfort of sitting by a fire.

“discovery+ is known for curating the most complete and compelling experiences for our fans during cultural moments like Shark Week, Halloween and now the holiday season,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc. in a statement. “We’ve got everything from originals to beloved movies, along with new discovery+ immersions to make your holidays even more special this year.”