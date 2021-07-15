Magnolia Network: All the Shows Airing on Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Channel

The long-awaited launch of Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network is finally here! After leaving their hit HGTV show, the couple announced in 2019 plans to bring their own network to airwaves. Now, with Magnolia Network launching on Thursday, July 15 simultaneously on the discovery+ streaming platform and the Magnolia app, the couple is "excited about getting to show the world what we've been working on for the last two years and getting to highlight other people's stories that are so beautiful, so unique, so inspiring," Joanna told Entertainment Tonight. With a goal of telling "good stories," the couple's Magnolia Network will boast 150 hours of premium unscripted content covering everything from home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and, the arts. At launch, Magnolia Network will include shows like the complete Fixer Upper library, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Family Dinner, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Johnnyswim Show, and many more. Other shows previously announced as part of the original programming run include Homegrown with Atlanta farmer Jamila Norman, Mind for Design with interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, and Ranch to Table with cattle rancher Elizabeth Poett. The traditional linear version of the network, which will take over the DIY Network, will not launch until January 2022. The digital Magnolia Network officially launched on Thursday on the discovery+ streaming platform and on the Magnolia app. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to Magnolia Network!

Thursday, July 15 – discovery+ and Magnolia app Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

"Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable." Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

"Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again." Family Dinner

"Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to hear their stories and explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat." Homegrown

"Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food." Restoration Road with Clint Harp

"Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures." First Time Fixer

"First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new." Home Work

"Candis and Andy Meredith's biggest renovation project to date is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home -- all while juggling projects for clients, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine." Van Go

"Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, creating innovative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom outfitting each vehicle for his clients' lifestyles." The Johnnyswim Show

The Fieldhouse

"At The Fieldhouse, physical and personal challenges are tackled head-on. Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility in Abilene, Texas." Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things

"Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics." (re)motel

"Passionate motel owners across America restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers." Where We Call Home

"Homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes." The Cabin Chronicles

"This series explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes." Super Dad

"Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids' outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities." Inn the Works

"Lindsey Kurowski and her team at Knotty Pine have set out to renovate the historic Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, CA, and bring it back to its former glory -- all while simultaneously learning the ropes of running an inn." The Artisan’s Kitchen

"Professional baker, flour authority and lover of all things food Bryan Ford makes remixed classics and introduces recipes infused with his Honduran heritage and his New Orleans upbringing." Growing Floret

"Erin and Chris Benzakein have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, they're risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand the business." Fixer Upper (complete library)

Thursday, July 15 – Magnolia app only The French Chef

"In this iconic US cooking series, follow along with cooking legend Julia Child as she introduces American kitchens to French cuisine – preparing everything from simple croissants to the classic boeuf bourguignon." Monty Don’s Gardens

"Monty Don travels to the US, Japan, Italy, France and the Middle East exploring iconic gardens which tells him, and in turn the viewer, so much about the country at large in a way rarely explored." World’s Most Secret Homes

Friday, July 23 – discovery+ and Magnolia app Mind for Design

Friday, July 30 – discovery+ and Magnolia app Zoë Bakes

Friday, Aug. 6 – discovery+ and Magnolia app For the Love of Kitchens

"Paul O’Leary, Helen Parker and Robin Mclellan - together with their team of exceptionally skilled artisans - design and craft beautiful kitchens for deVOL, a design company based in a 16th century water mill in the heart of the English countryside." Ranch to Table

Friday, Aug.13 – discovery+ and Magnolia app Point of View: A Designer Profile

