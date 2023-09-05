'Chicago Fire': Monica Raymund's New Movie Sets Paramount+ Premiere

Chicago Fire fans will want to check on those Paramount+ subscriptions. Monica Raymund's new movie has finally gotten a premiere date on the streamer. After making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, military drama The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. beginning Friday, Oct. 6. The film will then make its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Raymund is set to star as Commander Katherine Challee in the film written and directed by the late William Friedkin. It's based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Herman Wouk. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial follows a U.S. naval first officer standing trial for "orchestrating a mutiny after his captain shows signs of becoming unhinged and jeopardizes the lives of his crew." Along with the former Chicago Fire star, the film also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass, Tom Riley, and Lance Reddick.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

The synopsis also reads, "At the start of a naval court-martial, Barney Greenwald (Clarke), a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to defend Lt. Steve Maryk (Lacy), a first officer of the Navy who took control of the U.S.S. CAINE from its domineering captain Lt. Philip Francis Queeg (Sutherland) during a violent sea storm in unfriendly waters." Greenwald grows more concerned and wonders if the "events aboard the Caine were a true mutiny or simply the courageous acts of a group of sailors who did not trust their unstable leader."

Since departing Chicago Fire as Gabriela Dawson after six seasons, Monica Raymund appeared two more times since then. She was also on the podcast series Dark Woods and the TV series Hightown. Her most recent role was in the rom-com Bros in 2022. Fans will surely want to see her in this new film. It's going to be exciting to see her on TV once again.

From Republic Pictures, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is produced by Annabelle Dunne and Matt Parker, with Michael Salven and Mike Upton as executive producers. It's distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Just a few months ago, Paramount+ merged with Showtime to become Paramount+ with Showtime. So, customers with Paramount+ are able to stream any and all Showtime content without having to pay for any extra packages, including The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. Make sure to watch the movie on Oct. 6 and on Showtime on Oct. 8.