Paramount+ With Showtime Relaunch Date Revealed

Showtime is coming to an end as a standalone service. Paramount Global announced Monday that the newly integrated Paramount+ With Showtime service will launch in the United States on Tuesday, June 27, offering subscribers new top-tier ad-free subscription plan.

The rebranded bundle will come with a bit of a price hike for current Paramount+ subscribers. Paramount+ With Showtime will cost $11.99 per month, which marks a 17% increase from its current price of $9.99 per month. However, that price tag is still cheaper than competing ad-free subscriptions at HBO Max, which relaunched Tuesday as Max and has an ad-supported tier that starts at $9.99 and an ad-free tier at $15.99, as well as Netflix. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, will jump in price by $1, rising from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service.

Once integrated, the standalone Showtime app will shut down by the end of the year, and the linear pay-TV channel will be renamed Paramount+ With Showtime, with Paramount Global hoping to "deliver a distinguished premium service with hit originals across linear and streaming – the first to truly integrate streaming and linear content this way."

"This summer, Paramount+ will officially become the streaming home for Showtime, further advancing our lead in being the total household service," Tom Ryan, President & CEO Paramount Streaming, said, per Deadline. "By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service's already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming."

The integrated Paramount+ With Showtime service, which is currently only applicable in the U.S., was first confirmed to be in the works back in January. At the time, Paramount confirmed that Chris McCarthy will lead the Showtime studio and oversee linear channel operations, with Tom Ryan overseeing Paramount+ with Showtime's streaming business.

The move to unify Paramount+ and Showtime will bring subscribers content from both of the streamers, including Showtime's Emmy-nominated original series Yellowjackets, Dexter, Your Honor, Billions, George & Tammy, and The Chi, among many others. Meanwhile, Paramount+'s offerings include the Taylor Sheridan universe, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquareParnts, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Gun, and Scream, as well as many more. McCarthy said of the marge, "Together, Paramount+ with Showtime will provide our consumers a much more rewarding experience with our vast set of unique originals and deep library of iconic shows and hit films."