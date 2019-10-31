‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Monica Raymund Making Surprise Return for Winter Finale

Chicago Fire will welcome a familiar face for its upcoming winter finale! The NBC firefighter drama announced Wednesday Monica Raymond will return to reprise her role as Gabby Dawson in the upcoming Nov. 20 episode. This will mark the actress’ first time appearing on the show since Gabby left Chicago for a new job helping with aid in Puerto Rico.

Raymund famously announced her exit from the NBC series at the end of Season 6, revealing she had not renewed her contract. At the time she said she was open to returning to the series, so fans will be happy they haven’t had to wait too long.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news of her return. The outlet teased Episode 9, titled “Best Friend Magic” will see Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) world turn upside down after seeing Dawson once again.

“Coming back to the show was a homecoming for me,” Raymund told the outlet. “The cast of Chicago Fire will always be my family, and it was so wonderful to work with them again. It was such a positive experience returning to the family, and I’m so happy and grateful for a chance to work with all of them again!”

She continued: “Fans can expect sparks to fly from the Dawson and Casey reunion. Dawson and Casey will always have an unbreakable bond, and their love is a special love that I think will forever stay alive. The fans dont want to miss this episode — we get to seep Dawson and Casey’s love in a new light.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Dawson will catch an eye on the palpable chemistry between Casey and her former partner Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), though she is still reeling from the end of her engagement with the Chaplain anyways.

Fans last saw Gabby in the Season 7 premiere when she returned to Puerto Rico to tell her husband she had accepted a full-time job working on relief efforts. She asked Casey to leave the windy city with him at the time, but he said no, deciding to end their marriage and go their separate ways.

Series creator Derek Haas teased Dawson will be back in town for several reason.

“Dawson is back in town to help raise money for her aid organization and stops by Firehouse 51 to see Otis’ memorial and to reconnect with everyone,” he told the publication. When asked if her return could leave the door open for her to come back to the show, Haas said fans will have to tune in to find out.

Are you excited for Dawson’s return very soon? Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.