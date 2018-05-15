‘Chicago Fire’ Star Monica Raymund Confirms Exit

Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund has confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she is exiting the NBC firefighter drama after six seasons. Raymund revealed the shocking news in a note on Twitter:

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund, who played Paramedic in Charge/Firefighter Candidate Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson wrote. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She concluded her note with a hint at her next venture. “I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica.”

Raymund’s character was the most prominent female cast member on the procedural drama. Chicago Fire‘s season 6 finale this week included a cliffhanger featuring her character that accommodates her exit.

Dawson and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) have been the show’s constant and heart since it began, but their relationship has started to fray recently. The couple wanted to have a baby, but were having problems. Casey saw this as a chance to have fun together, but Dawson had a more realistic point of view. She wanted to see a fertility doctor, but Casey thought that was too soon.

During the doctor’s visit, the doctor explained why the couple was having trouble getting pregnant. While it might be possible to conceive, a pregnancy could kill Dawson due to an aneurysm. Despite that, Dawson later told Casey she still wanted to try for a baby.

Later, Dawson was offered a job to help out relief efforts in Puerto Rico. At first she turned them down.

Casey really wanted to adopt, but Dawson said she did not want to go through another process that might end in sadness. Surprisingly, Casey went behind her back and, strangely enough, met an adoption consultant whose last name is “Dawsey.”

Dawson was stunned that Casey thought it was ok to talk to an adoption consultant without her. She refuses to adopt, something Casey cannot seem to understand.

The anger boiled over when Dawson and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) went to respond to a bike accident. Brett, still shaken by seeing a woman die before her eyes, walked away when Dawson badgered her for giving her a pair of scissors instead of gauze.

At their apartment, Casey confronted Dawson, listing all the things she has done without him. He loves her too much to let her make the decision to risk her own life by herself. Gabby told Casey she has never changed, and left the apartment.

In the end, we saw Dawson rush to speak with the official who offered her a chance to help people out in Puerto Rico.

NBC recently renewed Chicago Fire for its seventh season, but fans wondered if Raymund would exit the show once her six-year contract expired at the end of season 6. Speculation intensified when Deadline reported Raymund had not been approached about a new contract. Two other original cast members, Eamonn Walker and David Eigenberg, were also reportedly not approached by the network for a contract extension, while the remaining two other originals, Spencer and Taylor Kinney, had inked new deals.