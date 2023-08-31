Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023

September is about to be an exciting month for Paramount+, which will see a mountain of new content arriving for subscribers. Streamers browsing the Paramount+ streaming library in September 2023 will be able to press play on everything from Season 4 of Paramount+ Original Star Trek: Lower Decks to Sean Penn's documentary Superpower, as well as Showtimes docuseries Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

More than just the typical arrival of new episodes and movies – the lineup also includes new seasons of hit CBS reality series Survivor and The Amazing Race – but also live content. September will mark the start of the NFL on CBS' 2023 season, during which subscribers will be able to stream NFL on CBS live local market games across the 18-week regular season. Paramount+ will also be the streaming destination for Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas in February. Paramount+ will also stream the MTV Video Music Awards live on Sept. 13.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in September 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).