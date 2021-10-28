Bruce Willis Heist Movie Forces Its Way Into Netflix’s Top 10

Years after its release, one Bruce Willis-starring thriller film is capturing fresh attention on Netflix. The 2018 action flick Reprisal recently soared into the streamer’s Top 10 list of most-watched movies on the platform, where it currently ranks as the No. 5 most popular movie on Netflix’s U.S. platform.

Directed by Brian A. Miller, who has previously worked with Willis on a number of films, Reprisal follows Jacob, a bank manager who teams up with his ex-cop neighbor, Willis’ James, to help bring down the assailant took the life of a coworker. As they work to identify the killer, they learn the assailant is always one step ahead. In addition to Willis, the film stars Frank Grillo, Johnathon Schaech and Olivia Culpo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the film has joined the ranks of the most popular movies on Netflix as of late, Reprisal wasn’t necessarily a box office success, nor was it well received among critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film only holds an 8% approval rating among critics, based on 13 reviews, with Ben Kenigsberg writing for The New York Times, “Reprisal would have once filled out a lonely shelf at a Blockbuster, the ideal home for its sedate performances and visually hectic action.” The movie only did slightly better among audience members, who gave it 17% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reprisal is just one of several Willis-starring films available for streaming on Netflix. The platform is also home to his 2003 film Tears of the Sun, which follows Willis’ Lt. A.K. Waters, who has been assigned to lead a team of soldiers into the jungle to rescue Dr. Lena Kendricks amid the fall of the Nigerian government. Netflix also hosts Fire with Fire, Air Strike, Extraction, and one of Willis’ more recent films, 2021’s Cosmic Sin, among others.

Besides Reprisal, Netflix’s Top 10 movies chart currently includes fan-favorite comedy Step Brothers, the animated children’s movie, My Little Pony: A New Generation, and the war film The Forgotten Battle. Night Teeth, a title from the streamers Netflix and Chills lineup, has also landed among the Top 3 most popular movies on the platform.Overall, Netflix’s list of top titles is unsurprisingly being dominated by You, Squid Game, and Maid, titles that have maintained their place on the list for weeks now. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news.