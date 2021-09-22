Everything New Coming to Netflix in October 2021

As summer officially fades to fall, Netflix has big plans for October 2021. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in October, with some titles dropping on Oct. 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix in October. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2021.
COMING 10/1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
COMING 10/3 – 10/6
Avail. 10/3/21:
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/4/21:
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/5/21:
Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/6/21:
Bad Sport– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 10/7 – 10/11
Avail. 10/7/21:
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 10/8/21:
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/9/21:
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
Insidious: Chapter 2
Avail. 10/11/21:
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
COMING 10/12 – 10/19
Avail. 10/12/21:
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Avail. 10/13/21:
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Avail. 10/14/21:
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/15/21:
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/16/21:
Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victoria & Abdul
Avail. 10/19/21:
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 10/20 – 10/24
Avail. 10/20/21:
Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/21/21:
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES
Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/22/21:
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/24/21:
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
COMING 10/25 – 10/29
Avail. 10/25/21:
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Avail. 10/26/21:
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/27/21:
Begin Again
Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wentworth: Season 8
Avail. 10/28/21:
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/29/21:
Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES
COMING SOON:
A World Without — NETFLIX FILM
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES
Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT:
Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with some of these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.
Midnight Mass: Netflix’s newest horror series is from Mike Flanagan, who created, directed and wrote the streamer’s previous hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Flanagan admitted in a letter released with the trailer in August that Midnight Mass was his “favorite project so far,” even going so far as to say, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.” Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, Sept. 24.
‘THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR’ (‘THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE’ – SEASON 2)
Stay on the Mike Flanagan train with The Haunting of Hill House, which was released last October but is still perfect for a spooky season rewatch. After an au pair’s tragic death in 1980s England, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.
‘RATCHED’
From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.
‘REBECCA’
After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.