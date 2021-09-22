Everything New Coming to Netflix in October 2021

As summer officially fades to fall, Netflix has big plans for October 2021. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in October, with some titles dropping on Oct. 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix in October. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2021.

COMING 10/1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

COMING 10/3 – 10/6

Avail. 10/3/21:

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/4/21:

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/5/21:

Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/6/21:

Bad Sport– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 10/7 – 10/11

Avail. 10/7/21:

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 10/8/21:

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/9/21:

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2

Avail. 10/11/21:

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Going in Style

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

COMING 10/12 – 10/19

Avail. 10/12/21:

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Avail. 10/13/21:

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Avail. 10/14/21:

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/15/21:

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip — NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/16/21:

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Victoria & Abdul

Avail. 10/19/21:

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 10/20 – 10/24

Avail. 10/20/21:

Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/21/21:

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/22/21:

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/24/21:

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

COMING 10/25 – 10/29

Avail. 10/25/21:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Avail. 10/26/21:

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/27/21:

Begin Again

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wentworth: Season 8

Avail. 10/28/21:

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/29/21:

Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING SOON:

A World Without — NETFLIX FILM

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES

Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT:

Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with some of these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.

Midnight Mass: Netflix’s newest horror series is from Mike Flanagan, who created, directed and wrote the streamer’s previous hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Flanagan admitted in a letter released with the trailer in August that Midnight Mass was his “favorite project so far,” even going so far as to say, “The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.” Starring Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, Sept. 24.

‘THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR’ (‘THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE’ – SEASON 2)

Stay on the Mike Flanagan train with The Haunting of Hill House, which was released last October but is still perfect for a spooky season rewatch. After an au pair’s tragic death in 1980s England, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

‘RATCHED’

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

‘REBECCA’

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.