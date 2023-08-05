Bruce Willis' Final Movie Is Now on Hulu

Bruce Willis' final film Assassin is finally available to stream on Hulu. The former actor retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that's typically caused by damage to an area of the brain. Since then, he's been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and it's only been an uphill battle. However, prior to retiring, Willis was able to complete his final film, sci-fi action Assassin, which released back in March in select theaters and VOD.

Also starring Nomzamo Mbatha and Dominic Purcell, Assassin is based on the short film, Let Them Die Like Lovers by Jesse Atlas and Aaron Wolfe, who also wrote Assassin. The film centers on a private military operation that invents futuristic microchip tech that enables the mind of an agent to inhabit the body of another person in order to carry out covert and deadly missions. But when an agent is killed during a secret mission, his wife has to take his place in an attempt to bring his killer to justice.

While Assassin does mark Bruce Willis' final role, he did also star in Detective Knight: Independence, which released in January of this year, reprising his role of James Knight from Detective Knight: Rogue and Detective Knight: Redemption. All three films are available to stream for free on Tubi, so there are a few of Willis' final roles to watch, and now fans can watch his actual final role on Hulu.

Since Bruce Willis is no longer acting, he is taking advantage of the free time he has and is spending it with his family. In June, daughter Rumer Willis shared a photo of her dad holding his first grandchild after Rumer welcomed a daughter in April. Earlier that month, he even went to Disneyland and seemed to be having a great time being with family. While his dementia has taken a toll on the Willis family, as daughter Tallulah previously penned an emotional essay on her father's diagnosis, they seem to be staying strong.

Assassin isn't the only Bruce Willis movie streaming on Hulu. There are over 30 of his titles streaming on the platform, plus others streaming on other streamers, so fans may want to do a Willis movie marathon of some sort if they haven't already, even though it will take a while to finish. To start, though, be sure to watch his final film Assassin streaming now.