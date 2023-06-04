Bruce Willis Enjoys Happy Day at Disneyland With Daughter in Heartwarming Video

Bruce Willis is spending some quality time with his family. As E! News reported, Willis was seen on a popular Disneyland ride with one of his young daughters. In a video posted by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, the iconic actor takes a ride on Splash Mountain with his family before the attraction was shut down for renovations.

Willis is in full-on dad mode in the clip. He can be seen putting a protective arm in front of one of his daughters while on the ride. He says in the clip as he does so, "You better watch out. I think we're going to go again." One user commented on the post to remark that he was doing the "dad safety belt." Emma responded, "Always." Willis and his wife are parents to daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Emma acknowledged that this was their last time on Splash Mountain, as the ride is closing in order to be renovated for its new Princess and the Frog-themed era. She wrote, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana Bayou! Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain."

It's wonderful to see Willis spending quality time with his family, especially considering the health issues that he's currently battling. In March 2022, the Die Hard actor's family revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts his cognitive abilities. As a result, it was announced that he was retiring from his acting career. Willis' wife, Emma, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his adult daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, all penned the announcement about his health. Nearly a year after this announcement, Willis was given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which can also lead to difficulties in communicating.

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," the family wrote. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research." They added, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same."