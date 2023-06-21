Rumer Willis Shares Sweet Photo of Dad Bruce Willis Holding His First Grandchild

Rumer Willis has shared a sweet photo of her dad, Bruce Willis, holding his first grandchild. Over on Instagram, the new mom shared a picture of the action star holding baby Louetta, Rumer's newborn daughter with her partner, musician Derek Thomas. In the post caption, Rumer paid tribute to the two most important dads in her life.

"Fathers to the old and new," she wrote. "Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I'm so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game." To Thomas, she offered. "Happy 1st Father's Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I'm so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that's ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Willis is living with frontotemporal dementia. The Alzheimer's Association offers a detailed explanation of FTD, which "refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears). The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to "loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language."

Previously, Wilis was diagnosed with Aphasia. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others. Many people have aphasia as a result of stroke. Both men and women are affected equally, and most people with aphasia are in middle to old age." The organization adds, "There are many types of aphasia. These are usually diagnosed based on which area of the language-dominant side of the brain is affected and the extent of the damage."