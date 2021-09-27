‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Photos Tease Arrival of Anthony’s New Love Interest

Bridgerton Season 2 is finally taking shape, and newly released photos from the production introduce fans to Anthony’s new love interest, Kate Sharma. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) takes a more central role in this season, and part of that role is striking up a romance with Kate (Simone Ashley). From this brief glimpse alone, fans are already making bold predictions about how that will go for them.

Bridgerton is a Netflix original series adapted from a series of romance novels written by Julia Quinn, with Season 1 loosely following the plot of the first book, The Duke and I. Season 2 will loosely follow the story of The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book, which puts a stronger emphasis on Anthony than the last installment. From the sound of it, fans are excited to see him take center stage, and those familiar with the story are excited to meet the screen version of Kate.

Bridgerton premiered on Christmas Day of 2020 on Netflix and was one of the streamer’s biggest breakout hits. Production on Season 2 started up quickly, and the new installment is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. For now, here is what have seen of the upcoming episodes.

Anothony and Kate

According to Netflix, this shot of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma speaking outside of a party comes from the first episode of Bridgerton Season 2. A portion of this scene played at the Netflix TUDUM virtual event on Saturday.

Family Photo

While Anthony may be a major player this season, the show remains an ensemble series at its core. The rest of the Bridgerton family – including Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton – will get plenty of screentime for themselves.

Kate

Finally, this shot shows Kate and her family, including Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) joining Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Preview

Lastly, the clip from the TUDUM presentation is still available online for those who missed the virtual event. Netflix has yet to set a firm release date for Bridgerton Season 2, but promises it will be out some time in 2022.