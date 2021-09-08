Regé-Jean Page Hints at Possible ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Appearance

Regé-Jean Page was previously reported to be out of Bridgerton Season 2, but now the actor has hinted at the possibility he could make an appearance. Page was recently doing an interview with British GQ, and when asked about the chances that he might make a cameo in the forthcoming new season of the period drama, Page replied, “I couldn’t possibly tell you!” He then added, per Deadline, “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

Back in April, it was announced that Page would not be part of Season 2, with Bridgerton’s producers issuing a regal announcement on social media. “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” read the statement. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. The announcement then added how “Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Following the announcement, Bridgerton producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers spoke out about Page leaving the series and essentially clarified that it was never in the plan for Page to remain on the show for multiple seasons. After being asked by Vanity Fair how they reacted to the “outpouring of grief” from fans over Page’s exit, Rhimes joked, “I was really shocked because, usually, that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive!”

The uber-producer also commented on the reports that the show offered Page a significant amount of money to return. “We made a one-season deal with him at the beginning of season one. That was the plan: come and do one season as the duke,” she explained. “Anything else that was extra and wasn’t really the plan when we started wasn’t the plan when we finished.”

Vanity Fair noted that “Rhimes later clarified that Page was invited to return for Season 2 cameos, along with a few other Season 1 characters outside the Bridgerton family.” Season 1 of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix, and Season 2 is expected to debut by the end of 2021 or early 2022. The show has also been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.