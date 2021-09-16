‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Will be ‘Spicier,’ Nicola Coughlan Says

Netflix subscribers are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of the breakout time period piece series, Bridgerton. Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn of the same title, the Shonda Rhimes produced series’ first season was set in the competitive world of Regency-era of London’s, chronicling the story of debutantes Daphne as she comprises a plan with Simon Bassett to marry. The two quickly, however, fall in love. The lives of their friends, family, and rivals are also chronicled.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020 and captured the No. 1 spot on the most-watched list. The eight-episode first season was streamed by more than 80 million households, becoming the most-watched series on the platform. A second season was announced in January 2021, with seasons 3 and 4 being announced just months later in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the show are scrounging for as many details as possible. Now, one of the show’s stars, Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington, is giving a teaser.

“It was amazing! It was so exciting,” she told Entertainment Tonight in regards to the fanfare the show has received. “It’s the biggest awards in television so to be recognized by them is phenomenal. We were all super excited. We [are] in the middle of filming season 2 right now, so the new season 2 group chat was going off. It’s called ‘Bridger-2,’ which I picked that name and felt very proud. I felt like, ‘That’s so smart!’”

The show earned 12 Emmy nominations this year. Regé-Jean Page, who starred as Simon Bassett, earned an Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for breakout star nod. He exited after one season, despite being a fan favorite and Rhimes offering him a return.

Coughlan says fans should expect bigger and better for the upcoming season. “When you do Season 1, you don’t know if you’re gonna get a Season 2, but we were like, ‘I really hope we get a chance to tell that story because people love it so much.’ And Kate is such a fiery character,” she said. “She’s like this strong, independent woman. We really wanted to get to that and the fact that we get to tell [it] is a real privilege. I think there’s also the fun of a second season that you don’t have to do the exposition in order to be like, ‘This is the world of Bridgerton.’ People get what Bridgerton is now, and it’s become this phenomena, which is bonkers. But yeah, people know what they’re heading into, but they are not ready.”

Just as the second book, Season 2 follows Anthony, Daphne’s older brother, as he “intends to dominate the social season.” Simone Ashley stars as Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma. “Daphne and Anthony have such a good relationship and he involved himself so much in her and the Duke that now Daphne’s going to be like, ‘I want to do what you’re doing. I’m going to figure it out,’ and there’s a lot going on. It’s extremely dramatic,” Coughlan said of the upcoming season.