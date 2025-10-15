‘Bridgerton’ EP Shares Update About Netflix Drama’s Future

Bridgerton is continuing to cook up some romance, and that doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes revealed on Today that she has much planned for the Netflix drama’s future.

It was announced earlier this year that the series, based on Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name, has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6. Although Season 4’s two-part release was just announced for January and February, Rhimes shared that there is much more to come. “We’re releasing Season 4 now,” she said via TV Insider. “We’re already in the writers’ room on Season 5.”

Bridgerton. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 208 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

As of now, Season 5’s premise has not been announced, but if it follows the books, Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton would be next. However, the show has already deviated from the books when Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton was the focus of the third season, despite his book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, being the fourth in the series. Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton will finally get his chance to shine in Season 4, but at the very least, even if Eloise is not next, there will still be plenty of chances.

“I think, if we do it right, we’ll have eight seasons, [one] for every child,” Rhimes admitted. “Every Bridgerton has its own story.” This would only make sense, as the eight Bridgerton books center on a Bridgerton sibling. And considering the show’s popularity, it would be surprising if Netflix canceled the show before each story was told. So, fans should be happy to know that Bridgerton will more than likely get eight seasons.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Beckett, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the upcoming fourth season will center on Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling. Based on Quinn’s third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, in Season 4, “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down,” per Netflix. “That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams.”

Bridgerton is far from over, and with only three siblings so far having their permanent happily-ever-afters, there is still a lot more to look forward to. The first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming now on Netflix. Season 4, Part 1 premieres on Jan. 29, followed by Part 2 on Feb. 26.