‘Bridgerton’ Author Shares Update on Upcoming Seasons

Dearest gentle reader, this author, or rather, the actual author, has provided an interesting update on future seasons of Bridgerton.

The regency-era romance series was recently renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 ahead of Season 4, and fans are already speculating which Bridgerton siblings will be next.

The obvious answer for Season 5 would be Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton, as her book in the Bridgerton novel series, To Sir Phillip, With Love is next, followed by Hannah Dodd’s Francesca Bridgerton and her book, When He Was Wicked. While nothing has been confirmed, author Julia Quinn told Us Weekly, “I know who is scheduled next. It could always change, like, [the order] has changed in the past.”

Bridgerton. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 208 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Instead of Season 3 centering on Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton since his book, An Offer from a Gentleman, is the third book in the series, the show actually jumped to the fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, focusing on Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. Benedict will finally get his chance at love in the upcoming fourth season alongside lead Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, but it seems like his younger siblings could wait longer to find love or could find love even sooner.

Since Quinn isn’t confirming that Eloise is next, it sounds like anything is possible. At the very least, it’s likely whoever’s next will boil down to Eloise and Francesca, seeing that Will Tislton’s Gregory Bridgerton and Florence Hunt’s Hyacinth Bridgerton are still a bit too young for society. However, if Bridgerton continues with the two-year plan, then the youngest Bridgertons will continue to grow up right before our very eyes.

Bridgerton. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Regardless, Quinn admitted her “hope is that all the siblings will eventually take the lead because we love them [all]. That was kind of the whole point of the books is that you’ve got these eight separate stories, but they’re all connected.” That being said, she’s fine with the series straying from the book order, as long as the stories are told.

“With books or film or television, they have different needs … to make them work well, and they have different strengths,” Quinn explained. “Certain things that work great in the book don’t necessarily work well on television. And so, one of the things about the television show, which they changed up a bit [that] was necessary, was to turn it a little bit more into an ensemble.”

It’s unknown when the lead for Season 5 will be announced, but it likely won’t happen until after Season 4 releases next year. At the very least, it’s possible the end of Season 4 will hint at which Bridgerton sibling will be next, but fans will just have to wait and see.